Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.91, but opened at $33.15. Vital Farms shares last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 498,915 shares traded.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VITL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 27,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $426,408.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,068.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 27,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $426,408.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,068.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 14,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $224,516.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,455 shares in the company, valued at $776,733.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,860 shares of company stock worth $5,873,046. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 116.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 463,471 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,884,000 after buying an additional 413,475 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 231,985 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 725.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 250,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 220,552 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

