Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.91, but opened at $33.15. Vital Farms shares last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 498,915 shares.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 7.48%.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VITL. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair began coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $292,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,110,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Karl Khoury sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,317.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $292,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,110,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,046. 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 52.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 71.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 77.0% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 165,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.