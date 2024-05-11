Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.15.

SEAT stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vivid Seats by 417.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

