Volex (LON:VLX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $340.00

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.27) and last traded at GBX 338.95 ($4.26), with a volume of 49084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 338 ($4.25).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.03) target price on shares of Volex in a report on Friday, April 19th.
In other Volex news, insider Jon Boaden sold 20,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £59,101.03 ($74,247.53). 33.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.
