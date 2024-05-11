W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $198.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.49. The firm has a market cap of $570.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $133.13 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,066,506 shares of company stock worth $195,621,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

