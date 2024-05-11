Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Up to $12.44

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.44, but opened at $14.72. Warby Parker shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 569,028 shares traded.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $161.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.01 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $103,451.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,315.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $103,451.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,315.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $635,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,979. 26.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Warby Parker by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,603,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 110,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 20,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

