Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.32.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

