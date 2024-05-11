Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Posts Earnings Results

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.4 %

WBD stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.32.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

