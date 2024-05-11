Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 129.59%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of WMG stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMG. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.