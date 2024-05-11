Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 129.59%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Warner Music Group Stock Performance
Shares of WMG stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Warner Music Group Company Profile
Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.
