Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 274.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in Waters by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 11,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Waters by 3.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Waters by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.78.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $351.11 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $363.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. Waters’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

