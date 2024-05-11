Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Announces Earnings Results

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.
Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance
Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $687.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of -0.99. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $7.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.
Insider Activity at Wave Life Sciences
In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $96,437.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,921 shares in the company, valued at $209,292.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wave Life Sciences Company Profile
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.
