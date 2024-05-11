Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in EPR Properties by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 39,714 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $1,165,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38,937 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

EPR Properties stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.05.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

