Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RSPF opened at $62.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $64.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.48. The company has a market cap of $269.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

