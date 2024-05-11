Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,458,139. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $215.79 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $217.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.21. The company has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Progressive from $279.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.88.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

