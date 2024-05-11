Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 257 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $973.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market cap of $106.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $942.07 and its 200 day moving average is $900.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on REGN

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total value of $346,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,994,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $836,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,766. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.