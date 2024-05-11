Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 398 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $523.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.06 and a twelve month high of $565.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $539.33 and its 200 day moving average is $534.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

