Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $184.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.32.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

