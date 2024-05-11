Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in UMH Properties by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 603,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 37,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 29.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMH Properties news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $155,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,049.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMH Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

UMH Properties stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -546.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UMH. B. Riley assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

