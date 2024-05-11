Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 2,137 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,677,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,429,000 after acquiring an additional 50,835 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 923,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 108,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 897,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 622,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 284,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 423,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 120,150 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Royce Value Trust

In related news, President Christopher D. Clark acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $48,708.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 31,489 shares in the company, valued at $464,777.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Royce Value Trust news, VP Francis D. Gannon purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,708.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 31,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,777.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royce Value Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:RVT opened at $14.85 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

