Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Waters by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Stock Up 4.4 %

WAT stock opened at $351.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.98. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $363.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $333.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.78.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

