Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,200 Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 120.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,808,000 after purchasing an additional 54,428 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 20.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.11.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $330.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 13.81. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $331.58.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total value of $155,284.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,476.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total transaction of $155,284.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,476.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,120 shares of company stock valued at $21,319,021 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

