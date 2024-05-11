Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,655 United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 101,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCBI. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

UCBI stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.92. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.74%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

