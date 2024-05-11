Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Diageo by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Diageo by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 164,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,636,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,797.50.

Diageo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DEO stock opened at $142.94 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $183.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

