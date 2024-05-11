Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFFN. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 4,393.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 922.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, EVP Rick C. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,511.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rick C. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,511.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Morris J. Huey II purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,990 shares of company stock worth $125,141. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFFN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

CFFN stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.17%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

