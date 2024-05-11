Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $268,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

