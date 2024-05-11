Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Corteva by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Trading Down 0.6 %

Corteva stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

