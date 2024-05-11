Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $207,000 in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $557,000.

Get Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.15 million, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.80.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.