Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $216,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.7 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.81 and a 12 month high of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 41.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $3,768,677.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares in the company, valued at $18,659,738.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,867 shares of company stock worth $20,843,598 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

