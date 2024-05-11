Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Avantis Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 514.4% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 586.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $356,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AVRE opened at $41.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.84. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $437.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

