Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $270,000 in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of Manhattan Bridge Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 51,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 102,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.10 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a market cap of $58.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.59.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
