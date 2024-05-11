Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $282,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,179,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $353.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of -142.53 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.96. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $259.53 and a one year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

