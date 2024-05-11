Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $293,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EPD. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

