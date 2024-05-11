Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 83,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 33,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NUSC opened at $40.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
