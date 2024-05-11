Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 83,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 33,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUSC opened at $40.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.