Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Baker Chad R raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 98,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 46,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,615.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,057,615.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,992 shares of company stock worth $6,132,335. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $51.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.64. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.