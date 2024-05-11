Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Planning Corporation raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 33,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 859,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 740,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jentner Corp grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 99,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,999 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DFEM opened at $26.40 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

