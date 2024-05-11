Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,152 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 6.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,563,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,338,000 after purchasing an additional 415,512 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,053,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,061,000 after buying an additional 202,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $45,248,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 138.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,750,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,491,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,435,000 after acquiring an additional 144,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

