Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,152 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 6.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,563,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,338,000 after purchasing an additional 415,512 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,053,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,061,000 after buying an additional 202,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $45,248,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 138.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,750,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,491,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,435,000 after acquiring an additional 144,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Resources
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.