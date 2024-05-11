Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Shares of HNDL stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.1227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

