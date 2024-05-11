Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 1,308 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GH. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 362.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 26.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

GH stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.54. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $41.06.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.65). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 203.43%. The firm had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.71 million. Analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia acquired 2,187 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,706.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

