Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,259 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,759 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,970 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,321 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 15.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $200.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.57. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 3.46.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.63.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,382,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,922 shares of company stock valued at $84,866,107 over the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

