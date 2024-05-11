Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 52.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in KLA by 6,309.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,410,000 after acquiring an additional 246,244 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $132,189,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in KLA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,449,135,000 after acquiring an additional 190,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in KLA by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,431,000 after acquiring an additional 153,752 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,284 shares of company stock worth $17,260,138 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 1.1 %

KLAC opened at $718.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $690.91 and its 200-day moving average is $615.31. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $381.82 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

