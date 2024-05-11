Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,549 Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $105.15 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $108.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.00.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

