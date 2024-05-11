Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,452 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 149,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 32.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 804,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 198,025 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $40.81.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

