Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 742 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,967,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,127,000 after buying an additional 144,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,493,000 after acquiring an additional 223,728 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,210,512,000 after acquiring an additional 103,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Stryker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,505,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $957,974,000 after acquiring an additional 131,590 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.94.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $330.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

