Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $791,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 4.5 %

TSM opened at $149.23 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $82.53 and a one year high of $158.40. The company has a market cap of $773.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.68.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 38.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

