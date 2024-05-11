Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 711,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,135,000 after acquiring an additional 36,465 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5,949.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 337,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,520,000 after acquiring an additional 331,900 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter.

AIRR stock opened at $70.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $46.06 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

