Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,896,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,797 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 14,136.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,317,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,624 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $6,133,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

