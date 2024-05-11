Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 398,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 99,167 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000.

Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $433.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.00.

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

