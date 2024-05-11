Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,260,000 after purchasing an additional 482,472 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 147.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,948 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 166.4% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,344,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after acquiring an additional 839,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 77.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 531,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 18.8% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 703,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,532,000 after purchasing an additional 111,147 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,277 shares of company stock worth $3,159,756. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

DocuSign Price Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average is $53.81.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

