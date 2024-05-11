Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,429 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 612.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 78,586 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 43,655 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 341,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.2 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $370.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

