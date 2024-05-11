Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,698 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Kroger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,662,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,168,000 after purchasing an additional 498,995 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kroger by 7.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,833,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,551,000 after acquiring an additional 511,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,492,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,023,000 after acquiring an additional 78,710 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kroger by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,005,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,619,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

